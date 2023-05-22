TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

TrueCar Trading Down 0.8 %

TRUE opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $208.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.41. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

Insider Activity

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.20%. On average, analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan L. Harrington purchased 10,400 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 211,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,765.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

