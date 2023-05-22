Truist Financial Downgrades Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has $155.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $352.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.83.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

