Truist Financial Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $111.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 1,073,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,268,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

