Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania Has $3.07 Million Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania decreased its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,089 shares during the period. Coursera accounts for about 3.6% of Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania owned about 0.18% of Coursera worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Coursera by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 474,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 315,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COUR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.48. 545,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,765,298.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,765,298.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $75,644.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 251,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,345.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,294 shares of company stock worth $9,918,457 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

