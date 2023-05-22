TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTEC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

TTEC opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. TTEC has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $77.11.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.78 million. TTEC had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TTEC by 61.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TTEC by 702.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TTEC by 206.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

