Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Tuniu stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 107.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
