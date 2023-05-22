Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Tuniu stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 107.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

Tuniu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tuniu by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

