Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 137,366 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.5% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,441,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,577,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

