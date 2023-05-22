Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $171.80 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $168.72 and a 12-month high of $350.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.64 and a 200 day moving average of $261.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti, Inc is a company that focuses on democratizing network technology. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

