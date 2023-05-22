UiPath Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 10,314 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the typical volume of 5,827 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of PATH stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.63. 5,303,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. Research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PATH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

