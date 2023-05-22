Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.71.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $484.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,683. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.