Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, CJS Securities raised Unifi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Unifi Stock Performance
NYSE UFI opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Unifi has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Unifi by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
Unifi Company Profile
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
