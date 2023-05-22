Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities raised Unifi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi Stock Performance

NYSE UFI opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Unifi has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unifi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unifi

In other Unifi news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Unifi by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.