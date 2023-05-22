Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

