Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Raised by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.47. The stock had a trading volume of 663,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,976. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

