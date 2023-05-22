Uniswap Price Tops $5.10 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00019116 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and $36.33 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00341017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013415 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000827 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.26782915 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 679 active market(s) with $25,361,054.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

