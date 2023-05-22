United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered United Community Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading

