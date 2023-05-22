United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded down $6.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.84. 392,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,580. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

