United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.71.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:X opened at $21.82 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

