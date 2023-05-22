Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Unity Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of UNTY opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.82 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 32.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, CFO George Boyan acquired 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $54,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,027.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David D. Dallas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $454,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,767,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,159,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Boyan purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,027.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

