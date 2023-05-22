Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

UTI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 478,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,153.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,409,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

