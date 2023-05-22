Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,351 shares of company stock worth $1,836,238. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.52. 97,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,106. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.