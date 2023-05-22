VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Holdings Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 379,937 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 240,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 139,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,595,000 after acquiring an additional 125,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 118,744 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

