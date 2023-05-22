Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.45. 84,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.97. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

