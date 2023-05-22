Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $57,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $401.04. The stock had a trading volume of 49,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $402.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.90.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

