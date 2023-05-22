Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

MGV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $100.87. 156,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,271. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

