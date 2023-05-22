Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,976. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.