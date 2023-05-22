Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,567,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 2,657,084 shares.The stock last traded at $76.16 and had previously closed at $76.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

