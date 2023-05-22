Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,995,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,307,000 after acquiring an additional 63,551 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.46. The stock had a trading volume of 181,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

