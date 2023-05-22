Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $208.19. 823,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,306. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.33 and its 200-day moving average is $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

