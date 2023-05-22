Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reissued their initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

