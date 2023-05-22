VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
VectivBio Trading Up 36.2 %
VECT stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.21. 23,488,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,017. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. VectivBio has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $16.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VectivBio Company Profile
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VectivBio (VECT)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.