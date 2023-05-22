VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get VectivBio alerts:

VectivBio Trading Up 36.2 %

VECT stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.21. 23,488,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,017. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. VectivBio has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $16.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VectivBio Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in VectivBio during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.