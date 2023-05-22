Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.01 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Velas has a market capitalization of $32.01 million and $811,752.75 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00054710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00038986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,453,720,641 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.