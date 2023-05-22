Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $4.99

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for $4.99 or 0.00018440 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $74.34 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,908,542 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

