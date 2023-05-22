Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.
Vericel Stock Down 1.3 %
VCEL stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.86 and a beta of 1.77. Vericel has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vericel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vericel by 31.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Vericel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.
About Vericel
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
