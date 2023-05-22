Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $341.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.60. The company has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $243.17 and a 52-week high of $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $101,767.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $101,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,330,301.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,553. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

