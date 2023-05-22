Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.89. 90,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,831,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $641.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 503.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,857,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,998 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 526,719.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 50.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,295,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

