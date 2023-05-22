Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VNOM. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 233.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 80,632 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 60.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,690 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

