Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.29.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.21.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at $717,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Virtu Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Virtu Financial by 48.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.