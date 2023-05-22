Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $435.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.17. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

