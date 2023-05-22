Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VSTO. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.60.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 0.3 %

VSTO stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,035 shares of company stock worth $784,917. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

