Visteon (NYSE:VC) & LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Critical Comparison

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) and Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) are both producer manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiqTech International and Visteon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiqTech International $16.36 million 1.09 -$14.49 million ($0.32) -1.23 Visteon $3.91 billion 1.01 $134.66 million $4.75 29.34

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than LiqTech International. LiqTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

21.6% of LiqTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of LiqTech International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LiqTech International and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiqTech International 0 0 0 0 N/A Visteon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

LiqTech International has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiqTech International and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiqTech International N/A N/A N/A Visteon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Visteon beats LiqTech International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines. The company was founded by Lasse Andreassen on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico. The Europe segment refers to Portugal, Slovakia, and Tunisia. The China segment relates to China domestic and export. The Other Asia Pacific segment is involved in Japan and India. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

