Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $44.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

