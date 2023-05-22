Walgreens Boots Alliance Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 27,938 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average daily volume of 22,028 call options.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,987,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

