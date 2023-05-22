Walken (WLKN) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Walken has a market cap of $13.74 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Walken has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,436,374 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

