Wanchain Trading 1% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.19 million and $548,789.96 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00053566 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00039076 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018903 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006000 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003870 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000885 BTC.
About Wanchain
WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,555,504 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”
Buying and Selling Wanchain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
