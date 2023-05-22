Wanchain Trading 1% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.19 million and $548,789.96 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00053566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00039076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000885 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,555,504 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

