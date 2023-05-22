Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 18,318 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

CHTR stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $341.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,795. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $515.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

