Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 18,318 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications
In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Charter Communications Trading Up 0.4 %
CHTR stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $341.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,795. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $515.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current year.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.