Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 229,970 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 229,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RCI. Barclays began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $49.08. 35,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

