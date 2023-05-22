Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 63,750 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 696.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,750 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Five Below worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 464,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,099,000 after buying an additional 159,358 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

Insider Activity

Five Below Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $4.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.92. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.