Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded up $7.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $372.42. The stock had a trading volume of 573,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,965. The stock has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.17 and a 200-day moving average of $349.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

