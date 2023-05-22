Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $26.87 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,858 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for about 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.14% of Paycom Software worth $26,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.23. The company had a trading volume of 312,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,566. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.14 and a 200-day moving average of $303.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

