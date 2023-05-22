Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $3.76 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 205.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,601,000 after buying an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 179,379 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

NYSE MLM traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $406.34. 102,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,719. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $410.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.42 and its 200-day moving average is $355.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

